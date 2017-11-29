Hervey's 27th double-double leads UTA in 69-49 win

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kevin Hervey scored a season-high 29 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in leading UT Arlington over Rice 69-49 on Wednesday night for the Mavericks' fourth straight win.

Hervey shot 10 of 18 from the field, including five 3-pointers, in collecting his 27th career double-double, two away from equaling the program's career record.

Trailing by eight early, the Mavericks (6-1), used a run of 22-3 in overtaking the Owls (2-5), eventually going up by 14 at halftime. A 12-0 run in the second half with five points apiece from Hervey and DJ Bryant gave the Mavericks a 24-point lead with 8 1/2 minutes to go. The lead reached 28 before the Owls scored the game's final eight points.

Johnny Hamilton added 17 points and eight rebounds while Erick Neal had eight assists for the Mavericks.