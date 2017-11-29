Southern Illinois throttles SIU-Edwardsville 86-59

CAROBONDALE , Ill. — Sean Lloyd scored 19 points, Kavion Pippen and Jonathan Wiley each had double-doubles and Southern Illinois raced past SIU-Edwardsville 86-59 on Wednesday night.

Pippen had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Wiley had 12 points, a career high, and 10 rebounds. Aaron Cook also had 13 points for the Salukis (3-2) and Armon Fletcher 11.

Lloyd had 10 first-half points and the Cougars shot just 19 per cent (6 of 31), including 3 of 16 behind the arc, as the Salukis opened a 35-22 lead. That was the third-best defensive field goal percentage in Saluskis history.

In the second half, Southern Illinois shot 67 per cent (18 of 27), making 4 of 5 3-pointers and went 11 of 13 from the foul line.