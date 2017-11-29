Rask stops 19 shots to lead Bruins to 3-2 win over Lightning

BOSTON — Charlie McAvoy and Riley Nash scored first-period goals, Tuukaa Rask made 19 saves to snap his four-game losing streak and the Boston Bruins hung on for a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

Torey Krug also scored and Brad Marchand assisted on the first two goals for the Bruins, who opened a 3-0 lead to post their fifth win in six games. Boston improved to 13-3 in its last 16 at home against the Lightning.

Steven Stamkos and Andrej Sustr scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves. Tampa Bay, which entered the game with the NHL's best record, lost for the third time in four games following a season-high five-game winning streak.

Criticized lately for his uneven play combined with recent solid performances by backup Anton Khudobin, Rask raised his record to just 4-8-2 this season. Khudobin is 7-0-2.

CANADIENS 2, SENATORS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Carey Price made 25 saves to lead Montreal to its third straight win.

Jonathan Drouin and Phillip Danault scored in the second period for the Canadiens. Price improved to 3-0-0 while allowing just two goals on 100 shots since he returned last week after missing 10 games with a lower body injury.

Mark Stone scored his 14th goal for Ottawa, which has lost seven games in a row for it's longest skid since also going 0-6-1 in 2012.

The Senators have not won since sweeping a pair of games from Colorado in Stockholm, Sweden, on Nov. 10-11.

Ottawa goalie Mike Condon, pressed into service by Montreal when Price missed most of the 2015-16 season with an injury, started against his former team for the first time and finished with 28 saves.