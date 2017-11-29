Cornhuskers use late run to put away Boston College 71-62

LINCOLN, Neb. — James Palmer Jr. and Isaac Copeland scored 15 points apiece, and Nebraska broke open the game late in a 71-62 win over Boston College on Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Cornhuskers (6-2) went on a 12-0 run after Boston College (5-3) had trimmed their lead to 59-57. Palmer, who scored 11 points in the second half, started the spurt. Copeland ended it, leaving the Huskers with a 71-57 advantage with 1:30 to play.

Evan Taylor added a season-high 13 points and Glynn Watson Jr. had 10 points and six assists for the Huskers, who never trailed.

Jerome Robinson had 17 points, Ky Bowman added 13 points and eight rebounds and Nik Popvic had 10 points for the Eagles (5-3), who have lost three straight in the Challenge.