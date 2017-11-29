Lehigh stops Princeton's comeback attempt with an 85-76 win

PRINCETON, N.J. — Lance Tejada scored 18 points and James Karnik grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds and Lehigh held off Princeton's furious rally to beat the Tigers 85-76 on Wednesday night.

Lehigh (4-3) led 47-25 at halftime before the Tigers fought back and reduced their deficit to 75-73 with Devin Cannady's layup with 92 seconds left. Forced to foul, the Mountain Hawks made all six of their free throws in the last 26 seconds while Princeton (2-4) missed three, 3-point attempts.

Kyle Leufroy scored 17 points for Lehigh, Kahron Ross 14 and Jordan Cohen 11. Tejada, Leufroy, Ross and Cohen combined to shoot 20 of 39 from the field. The Mountain Hawks overall were 32 of 62 from the field (52 per cent), including 44 per cent from 3-point range (7 of 16).

Princeton (2-4) shot 30.3 before halftime — including 0 for 10 from 3 — before improving to 54.8 per cent from the field in the second half, including 7 of 12 from 3.