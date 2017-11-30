Top 25 Capsules

The game was played at Jake Nevin Field House, a bandbox gym on Villanova's campus that seats 2,220. It was the first game at the Wildcats' former home since Jan. 4, 1986. Villanova is playing most of its home games this season at Wells Fargo Center, home court of the 76ers, while its regular on-campus arena gets a makeover.

___

No. 10 Miami 86, No. 12 Minnesota 81

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dewan Huell scored 23 points in 27 minutes and Bruce Brown Jr. added 16 points and nine rebounds to lead Miami in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Ja'quan Newton had 12 points and nine assists, and Dejan Vasiljevic (11 points) and Chris Lykes (10 points) combined for half of Miami's 10 makes in 25 attempts from 3-point range. The Hurricanes (6-0) shot 56 per cent from the field after halftime and had 17 points off Minnesota turnovers.

Amir Coffey scored 23 points and Jordan Murphy had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Gophers (7-1).

___

No. 13 North Carolina 86, Michigan 71

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Luke Maye scored 27 points and North Carolina shot 55 per cent in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Joel Berry II added 17 points on a bounceback offensive night for the Tar Heels (6-1). They were coming off a 63-45 loss to No. 3 Michigan State in the PK80 Invitational that included them shooting a program-record-low 24.6 per cent.

But North Carolina had no troubles against the Wolverines (6-2). The Tar Heels closed the first half on a 17-5 run for a 51-37 lead, then went a 17-2 run to blow the game open.

Moe Wagner scored 20 points to lead Michigan.

___

No. 15 Gonzaga 103, Incarnate Word 68

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Rui Hachimura scored 18 points and Zach Norvell Jr. added 17 for Gonzaga.

Josh Perkins scored 16 and Jacob Larsen 14 for Gonzaga (6-1).

Jalin Hart scored 17 points for Incarnate Word (3-3), which is in its second season of Division I basketball.

Perkins made all six of his shots, including four 3-pointers. The Zags finished with 12 3s.

___

No. 23 TCU 87, Belmont 76

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Vladimir Brodziansky scored 22 points and TCU extended the nation's longest winning streak to 12 games.

The 6-foot-11 senior from Slovakia was 5 of 6 from 3-point range and 8 of 11 overall in TCU's first game since returning to The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in almost three years. The Frogs, who were in the poll for a week at No. 25 in 2014, have their highest ranking since they were 21st in January 1999.

JD Miller had 16 points and eight rebounds for TCU, which is off to a 7-0 start for the third time in four seasons.

Dylan Windler scored 17 points for Belmont (4-4).

___

No. 24 Alabama 77, Louisiana Tech 74

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Collin Sexton made four free throws over the final 8 seconds to lift Alabama to the come-from-behind victory.

The Crimson Tide (6-1) overcame an 11-point deficit over the last 14 minutes and held off the previously unbeaten Bulldogs (5-1).

Dazon Ingram and Sexton, the Southeastern Conference's leading scorer, led Alabama with 22 points each. Ingram also made two foul shots with 27 seconds remaining.

Daquan Bracey scored 21 points to lead Louisiana Tech.

By The Associated Press