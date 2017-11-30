UCLA beats CS Bakersfield 75-66 for 6th win in 7 games

The Roadrunners answered with a 9-2 run to get to 58-49.

Freshman Kris Wilkes roused the small, sleepy crowd by dunking off Jaylen Hands' missed 3-pointer, Holiday made a layup and G.G. Goloman dunked, pushing UCLA's lead to 64-49.

"We just couldn't knock down shots and we forced it too many times," Wilkes said. "Our defence helped us out in the first half a lot."

Joiner scored 10 of his team's final 17 points, hitting consecutive 3-pointers.

BIG 3s

UCLA went 2 of 17 from 3-point range, an unusually poor performance for the Bruins. Even stranger were the players who made 3s: big men Welsh and Alex Olesinski, which drew a laugh from Alford's wife Tanya after the game. "We airballed two, I think we hit the side of the backboard on one," her husband said, smiling.

MORE HANDS

Hands returned from a mid-ankle sprain after not practicing the last two days. He missed all five of his field-goal attempts and both of his 3-point attempts, but made 7-of-8 free throws and had four rebounds and four assists.

ROAD LESS TRAVELED

CS Bakersfield will join the Big West in 2020, allowing the Roadrunners to decrease their average round-trip mileage from 2,400 with WAC schools to 302 miles (excluding Hawaii), which will lower spending on travel and keep the players in the classroom more.

BIG PICTURE

Cal State Bakersfield returned two starters from a team that won 25 games last season, a single-season record since joining Division I. The Roadrunners won their first regular-season WAC title and made the NIT semifinals. Joiner has cracked the starting lineup as a freshman. He came in averaging 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds.

UCLA dropped out of the Top 25 this week and isn't likely to impress voters with the strength of its current home stand: UC Irvine, Bakersfield, Detroit Mercy and Montana. The Bruins don't play a major opponent again until visiting Michigan on Dec. 9 and No. 11 Cincinnati on Dec. 16.

UP NEXT

CS Bakersfield: Hosts Northern Arizona on Saturday in its first home game since opening the season on Nov. 10.

UCLA: Hosts Detroit Mercy on Sunday, the third of a four-game home stand.

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press