UC Davis closes on 16-0 run to beat Northern Colorado 56-51

DAVIS, Calif. — Chima Moneke had 17 points and 16 rebounds, and UC Davis closed the game on a 16-0 run for a 56-51 victory over Northern Colorado on Wednesday night.

TJ Shorts II added 13 points for UC Davis (4-2). Siler Schneider chipped in 11.

Jordan Davis scored 19 point on 7-of-16 shooting to lead Northern Colorado (5-3), which lost to UC Davis 74-59 on Nov. 13 before starting a five-game winning streak.

The Bears made their last shot with 4:27 remaining to take a 51-40 lead. Shorts scored seven points, Schneider added five points and Moneke had four during the final stretch while the Bears missed seven field goals and two free throws.