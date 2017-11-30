NZ-born centre Parkes to debut for Wales vs Springboks

CARDIFF, Wales — New Zealand-born centre Hadleigh Parkes will make his debut for Wales amid five changes to the starting lineup playing South Africa on Saturday in Cardiff.

All the changes on Thursday were forced by injuries or players returning to their clubs because the last major rugby test of the year was outside the international window.

After losing to New Zealand 33-18 last weekend, Wales chose Kristian Dacey to start at hooker for Ken Owens, who hurt his back, and Scott Andrews at tighthead prop for Tomas Francis, who was recalled by his Exeter club.

Cory Hill will lock with captain Alun Wyn Jones in place of Jake Ball, who needed surgery after dislocating a shoulder.

Scrumhalf Aled Davies received a fifth cap after Rhys Webb was dropped to the reserves. Webb came off 10 minutes into the match last Saturday after his head hit the ground hard in a tackle.

The reserves were shaken up, with only prop Wyn Jones retained. Forwards Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Seb Davies and Dan Lydiate have come in along with backs Webb, Rhys Patchell and Owen Watkin.

No. 8 Taulupe Faletau and Andrews were the only non-Wales-based players in the team. Faletau reportedly has a release clause in his contract with Bath for Wales tests, while Andrews was on loan at Bath from the Cardiff Blues.

Parkes qualifies for Wales when he completes three years' residency on Friday, and has been part of the squad in anticipation of his availability. But he has been rushed in after injuries or English clubs have ruled out Jonathan Davies, Jamie Roberts, and last week's starter, Owen Williams.

Parkes played Super Rugby for the Blues, Southern Kings, and Hurricanes, then followed his former Auckland coach Wayne Pivac to Scarlets in 2014.

