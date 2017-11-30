Israel pleased Giro has fixed 'West Jerusalem' reference

JERUSALEM — Israel says it is pleased Giro d'Italia officials have rectified their route map to remove any reference to "West Jerusalem."

Sports Minister Miri Regev and Tourism Minister Yariv Levin say on Thursday that following their appeal the term was removed and replaced with "Jerusalem."

The Israeli officials were outraged by the original term when the route was revealed and threatened to drop out if it was not corrected. The Giro insists the original wording was "devoid of any political value."

The 2018 race will open in Israel, and won't go through any land the international community considers occupied.