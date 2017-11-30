Noah will again captain France for Davis Cup title defence

PARIS — Yannick Noah is staying on as France captain for the Davis Cup defence next year.
The French Tennis Federation announced Noah's decision on its Twitter feed on Thursday.
France won its 10th Davis Cup recently by defeating Belgium 3-2 in Lille.
It was France's first victory in the team event in 16 years.
Noah, the last Frenchman to win a Grand Slam singles title at the French Open in 1983, has captained France to three Davis Cup titles. His earlier wins were in 1991 and 1996.
By The Associated Press
