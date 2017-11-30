Mullen hires Grantham as Florida's defensive co-ordinator

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Dan Mullen has hired Todd Grantham as the team's defensive co-ordinator, bringing a third assistant with him from Mississippi State.

Mullen announced the move Thursday. Grantham, a Broyles Award nominee as the nation's top college assistant, joins Billy Gonzales and John Hevesy on Mullen's staff.

Grantham has 31 years of coaching experience, including 11 as a defensive co-ordinator. He served in that role at Mississippi State (2017), Louisville (2014-16), Georgia (2010-13) and with the Cleveland Browns (2005-07).

Grantham spent 11 years in the NFL, most recently serving as defensive line coach for Dallas. He was with the Cowboys for two years (2008-09) after spending three seasons with the Browns and six years as defensive line coach for the Houston Texans (2002-04) and Indianapolis Colts (1999-01).