Kenny Clark, Blake Martinez, each in 2nd year, boost Pack D

"There's a direct correlation between the guys we have in there and the fact that I would say for the most part we have a pretty good run defence there," Matthews said, "and it starts with guys in the middle, guys big, stout guys who can hold their gaps, but have the athleticism to run down the line on certain stretch plays."

Clark displays similar athleticism, though he's usually tangled up with beefy offensive linemen up front. Double-team Daniels, yet Clark has enough talent to win his 1-on-1 matchup and at least close down a gap.

Matthews teases Clark by calling him "Mr. Consistent."

"You look at the stat sheet and it's 'So what' right? You turn on the film and he's (tough) to deal with out there," Matthews said.

The Packers' first-round draft pick in 2016, Clark arrived in Green Bay following veteran B.J. Raji's surprise retirement that off-season. He played in every game as a rookie, even playing through a few weeks with a sore back.

So missing the loss to Pittsburgh last week was difficult for Clark. He got hurt the previous week in a 23-0 loss to Baltimore. Teammates, including safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, questioned whether it was a clean play after Clark got tangled up with Ravens offensive lineman Ryan Jensen.

Clark said on Wednesday that Jensen texted him after the game and "told me he wasn't trying to do anything dirty. I gave him the benefit of the doubt. I just let it go. It is what it is. It's football. It happens."

One bright spot, Clark's mother stayed to help take care of her son. Mom made cream of wheat.

"Cream of wheat is good, man," Clark said. "She stayed for Thanksgiving. So I got some Thanksgiving cooking, too."

