FIFA former VP questioned in 2022 World Cup probe

PARIS — French police have questioned former FIFA vice-president Reynald Temarii in their investigation of suspected corruption in the award of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

Temarii, a former Tahiti player who served as a FIFA vice-president for Oceania, is serving an eight-year ban from football.

A French judicial official says officers from a police unit that specializes in corruption and financial crimes travelled to Tahiti to question him this week at the request of French financial prosecutors leading the 2022 investigation.

The French official spoke to The Associated Press about the police mission on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss the probe. The official said Temarii was taken into police custody on Tuesday evening and held for one day while he was questioned.