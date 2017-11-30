Eagles-Seahawks Capsule

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (20), PASS (7).

SEAHAWKS Defence — OVERALL (8), RUSH (9), PASS (10).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- Seahawks have won past three and five of past six meetings. ... Eagles coach Doug Pederson is native of Ferndale, Washington, about two hours north of Seattle. ... Eagles are 10-1 for fourth time in franchise history. Started 10-1 in 2004, 1980 and 1949, went to championship game or Super Bowl in all those seasons. ... Nine-game win streak is tied for longest in Eagles history. ... Eagles have top-scoring offence and third-best scoring defence in NFL. ... Philadelphia trying to become second team in Super Bowl era to win five straight games by 20 or more points. Other was 1999 Rams, who won Super Bowl. ... QB Carson Wentz leads NFL with 28 TD passes, most by Eagles QB through 11 games. ... Wentz stands fourth in NFL in passer rating at 104.0. ... He's thrown six TDs and no interceptions in past three road games. ... Wentz also has two TD passes in seven straight games. ... RB LeGarrette Blount averaging 116.5 yards rushing in two career regular-season games vs. Seahawks. ... TE Zach Ertz with 10 catches last week leads NFC TEs with 55 receptions. ... Eagles have No. 1 rush defence in NFL, giving up 65.1 yards per game; 716 yards rushing allowed are fewest in franchise history through 11 games. ... Philly (351-191) is just sixth NFL team since 1970 to score 350-plus points and allow less than 200 points through 11 games. Eagles outscoring opponents 351-191. ... DE Brandon Graham has four sacks in past five road games. ... S Malcolm Jenkins has interception in two straight games. ... Seahawks have lost two straight at home for first time since 2015. They have not lost three straight home games since 2008 when team lost five straight at home on way to 4-12 season. ... QB Russell Wilson is third in NFL with 3,029 yards passing. Wilson averaging 308.5 yards passing in past six home games. ... Wilson is fourth QB in league history to throw for 3,000 yards in first six seasons of career. ... RB Eddie Lacy is team's leading rusher for RBs with 176 yards, averaging 2.6 yards per carry. ... Jimmy Graham leads NFL TEs with eight TDs, six in past five games. Graham has TD catches in three straight games. ... DE Marcus Smith facing team that drafted him in first round. Smith has 2 1/2 sacks this season; had four sacks in three seasons with Eagles. ... LB Bobby Wagner third in NFL with 100 tackles and had interception last week. Wagner needs one tackle to move into fourth on franchise's career tackles list. ... Since 2013, Wagner and LB K.J. Wright are only pair of teammates in league with more than 500 tackles each. ... CB Shaquill Griffin expected to play after missing last week due to concussion. Griffin has team-high 10 passes defenced. Fantasy Tip: If Seahawks are to have any success offensively it will be because of Wilson through air. He's became must-play guy every week because of how much he's carrying Seattle's offence.

