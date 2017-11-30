Lions-Ravens Capsule

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (10T), PASS (32).

RAVENS Defence — OVERALL (7), RUSH (23), PASS (2).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Lions coach Jim Caldwell was Ravens offensive co-ordinator 2012-13. Detroit defensive co-ordinator Teryl Austin was Ravens secondary coach 2011-13. ... Ravens offensive co-ordinator Marty Mornhinweg was Lions coach 2001-02. ... Last time Lions played in Baltimore, Ravens amassed 548 yards in 48-3 rout in 2009. ... Ravens QB Joe Flacco 2-0 vs Detroit. ... Lions OT Rick Wagner played with Baltimore 2013-16. ... Lions have won three of four following three-game skid. ... Detroit K Matt Prater has kicked seven FGs of at least 50 yards and has 43 for career. ... Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr. has eight TD catches, tied for second in NFL. ... Lions QB Matthew Stafford has ankle injury but intends to make s 108th consecutive regular-season start Sunday. ... Stafford has 33,313 career yards passing, most in NFL history before age 30. ... Detroit has seven returns for TDs, tying franchise single-season record. That includes two kickoff returns by Jamal Agnew. ... Baltimore strives for first three-game winning streak of season. ... Ravens lead NFL in interceptions (18), takeaways (26) and turnover differential (plus-11). ... Ravens LB Terrell Suggs had two sacks last week, has 9 1/2 in 15th NFL season. Ranks 18th in NFL history with 124. ... ... Ravens 15-4 at home vs. NFC since 2008, including 11-1 in November/December. ... Flacco has 11 INTs, nine TD passes for NFL's lowest-ranked passing offence. ... Ravens LB C.J. Mosley ranks fifth in NFL with 95 tackles. ... K Justin Tucker is 187 for 187 on conversions for career. ... P Sam Koch leads NFL with 29 punts inside 20. ... Fantasy Tip: Start Ravens defence if your league has that option. If not, Ravens RB Alex Collins brings 4.9 yards per carry average against league's 24th-ranked rushing defence.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press