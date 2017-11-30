Canucks forward Dorsett ending career due to health

Vancouver Canucks forward Derek Dorsett says he is devasted after deciding to follow medical advice and end his hockey career due to spinal problems.

Doctors have recommended he not return to the ice because of "long-term, significant health risks" associated with a cervical disc herniation, the Canucks said Thursday.

"It will take a long time for this to truly sink in," Dorsett said in a release. "As hard as it was to hear, (the) diagnosis is definitive. There is no grey area, and it gives me clarity to move forward."

Dorsett was shut down 14 games into the 2016-17 season when the numbness he often felt after delivering or receiving a hit became progressively worse.