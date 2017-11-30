Patriots-Bills Capsule

BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (12), PASS (30)

BILLS Defence — OVERALL (25), RUSH (21), PASS (22)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Patriots are 29-5 overall and 17-2 in games played after Halloween against Bills since coach Bill Belichick took over in 2000. QB Tom Brady is 26-2 vs. Buffalo in games he plays more than one half. ... With 15-2 record at Buffalo since 2000, Belichick has more wins at Orchard Park, New York, than any Bills coach since Wade Phillips went 17-7 from 1998-2000. ... Brady's 26 wins against Buffalo tied with Brett Favre for most by quarterback against one opponent in NFL history. Favre had 26 wins against Detroit. ... With NFL-leading 3,374 yards passing, Brady is 626 short of becoming third player with eight 4,000-yard passing seasons. Peyton Manning did it 14 times, and Drew Brees 11. ... TE Rob Gronkowski, from suburban Buffalo, has 52 catches for 813 yards and 11 TDs in 11 games vs. Bills. He's scored in all but three meetings. ... RB Dion Lewis had career-best 112 yards rushing against Dolphins. ... Defence has not allowed more than 17 points during seven-game winning streak after giving up average of 32 in first four. ... Patriots open stretch of three-straight road games, while Bills open three-game homestand. ... First-year Bills coach Sean McDermott was 1-0 against Patriots over previous six years as Carolina Panthers defensive co-ordinator. Brady went 29 of 40 for 296 yards with TD and interception in 24-20 loss at Carolina on Nov. 18, 2013. ... Neither of Buffalo's previous seven coaches beat Belichick-coached Patriots more than once, with Dick Jauron going 0-7 during three-plus seasons (2006-2009). ... QB Tyrod Taylor went 19 of 29 for 183 yards and TD against Chiefs, one week after being benched in favour of rookie Nathan Peterman, who threw five first-half interceptions in 54-24 loss to Chargers. ... Taylor is 2-12 when attempting 30 or more passes, including 16-0 win at New England last season in which he went 27 of 39 for 246 yards and TD. ... RB LeSean McCoy has 402 yards from scrimmage and three TDs in four meetings against Patriots. ... Bills have 825 yards rushing in six wins and 456 in five losses. ... Defence allowed 135 points and 1,242 yards offence during three-game skid before limiting Chiefs to 236 yards and 14 first downs. ... Fantasy Tip: Brady has topped 300-yards passing 10 times and thrown three or more touchdowns 12 times in 28 full games against Bills.

