Buccaneers-Packers Capsule

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (22), PASS (20)

PACKERS Defence — OVERALL (23), RUSH (11), PASS (25)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Buccaneers have lost last two in series. ... Tampa lost last meeting at Lambeau Field 35-26 on Nov. 20, 2011 ... QB Jameis Winston expected to start after missing three games with shoulder injury. ... Winston has four games this season with at least 300 yards passing, tied for most in one season in team history. ... Buccaneers 2-1 with Ryan Fitzpatrick starting for Winston. ... Leading rusher RB Doug Martin left game last week with concussion. ... Mike Evans and Steelers' Antonio Brown only two WRs in league with at least 2,000 yards receiving and 15 touchdown catches since 2016. ... Evans stands 10 catches from passing Keyshawn Johnson (298) for fifth on team career receptions list. ... Rookie TE O.J. Howard has three TDs in past four road games. ... Since 2016, Tampa Bay defence first in league in forced fumbles (28), second in takeaways (49) behind Baltimore. ... DT Gerald McCoy has three sacks in last three games. ... Packers QB Brett Hundley coming off promising outing in loss to Steelers, with 134.3 QB rating. ... Jamaal Williams' 304 yards from scrimmage since Week 10 is sixth among RBs in that stretch. ... Randall Cobb's 39-yard TD pass against Steelers first for WR since Week 4. ... WR Davante Adams has 18 catches for 298 yards and two TDs in past three games. ... WR Jordy Nelson has not had more than 35 yards receiving in each of five games started by Hundley since Aaron Rodgers broke right collarbone Week 6. ... LB Blake Martinez tied career high with 15 tackles against Pittsburgh, also had interception and fumble recovery. ... CB Damarious Randall's four INTs tied for third in NFL. ... Fantasy Tip: Packers rookie CB Kevin King has been in and out of lineup with shoulder injury. With King limited or sidelined, secondary had issues against Brown and could be challenged in coverage by Evans.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press