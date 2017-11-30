Steelers-Bengals Capsule

BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (28)

BENGALS Defence — OVERALL (13), RUSH (28), PASS (5)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Pittsburgh's all-time edge in series includes two playoff wins at Paul Brown Stadium. ... Steelers have won five straight and eight of nine in rivalry. Steelers are 6-3 on Monday night vs. Bengals. ... Steelers have won 10 straight prime-time games and are 15-4 in games starting after 7 p.m. since 2014. ... Pittsburgh is 11-2 on Monday night under Mike Tomlin, including 6-2 on road. ... Steelers are 44-24 all-time on Monday night, third-best winning percentage in NFL. ... Steelers have won their three prime-time games this season vs. Lions (Sunday night), Titans (Thursday night) and Packers (last Sunday night). Following Bengals game, they host Ravens on Sunday night. ... Steelers off to best start since 2004 team finished 15-1. ... WR Antonio Brown leads NFL in receptions (80) and yards receiving (1,195), tied for second in TD catches (8). ... Ben Roethlisberger had four TDs in each of last two games. Roethlisberger is 20-7 vs. Bengals and 23-4 in his home state: 12-2 at Paul Brown Stadium and 11-2 in Cleveland. ... Le'Veon Bell leads NFL in yards rushing (981) and combined yards (1,377). ... DE Cam Heyward has career-high nine sacks. Keith Willis is last Steelers DE with double-digit sacks (12 in 1986). ... Pittsburgh's 38 sacks rank second in NFL. Team record for sacks in one season is 55 (1994, 2001). ... Bengals are 11-23 on Monday night, dropping last three. They're 3-14 on Sunday night, 7-6 on Thursday night, 0-1 on Friday night, 0-3 on Saturday. ... During loss in Pittsburgh on Oct. 22, Bengals managed only one first down and 19 total yards in second half. ... Andy Dalton is 3-10 career vs. Steelers with 15 TDs, 13 INTs. Dalton hasn't thrown an INT since last Steelers game, going 140 passes and five games without one. Dalton is first Bengals QB since Akili Smith in 2000 to go five games without INT. ... LB Vontaze Burfict refused to shake Steelers' hands at midfield before coin toss of game at Heinz Field and was fined $12,154 for kicking RB Roosevelt Nix during game. ... Fantasy Tip: Bell ran for 134 yards and had 58 yards in catches during win over Bengals in October. He's averaged 137 yards from scrimmage in regular season vs. Cincinnati.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press