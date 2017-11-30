Ohio State's QB Haskins steps out of J.T. Barrett's shadow

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins is giving the Buckeyes glimpses of 2014 Cardale Jones as they roll into the Big Ten Championship game against No. 3 Wisconsin.

Again, the starter J.T. Barrett is hurt and coach Urban Meyer hasn't committed fully to his return, even though he's practicing. Haskins, like Jones three years ago, is waiting with a rifle arm and coming off a strong showing against Michigan last week, leading a comeback to give No. 8 Ohio State a win over its biggest rival — and fans a potential look at the future.

In 2014, Barrett broke his ankle against Michigan and Jones finished the game, then beat Wisconsin for the Big Ten title and carried the Buckeyes to a national championship.

Even without the injury, it's easy to argue for Barrett or Haskins to start, and it's conceivable both could play depending on whether Barrett is fully healthy. Wisconsin is prepping for both.

Meyer said he has confidence in Haskins after seeing the redshirt freshman beat Michigan after coming in the game down 20-14 in the third quarter.

"I can't say it's comfort yet, but to see him perform in that environment, and more importantly against that (Michigan) defence....That's an elite defence," Meyer said.

Barrett has much more experience as a fifth-year senior who has broken nearly every school passing and scoring record. On Thursday he was named Big Ten quarterback of the year by the conference for the third time. He said he initially was injured when a photographer bumped into him on the sideline before the game.

But his inconsistency led to losses this season to Oklahoma and Iowa, and Ohio State's sliver of hope for the College Football Playoff rests on a big win by the Buckeyes and chaotic losses in other conference championships this weekend.

Wisconsin players said they will prepare for Barrett — who often carries the ball on designed quarterback runs and keeps it on run-pass option plays — but also be ready for Haskins, a pure pocket passer with a stronger arm.

"They're still going to be doing some of the same things scheme-wise and have two capable guys who can play that position," Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards said. "We just have to make sure we're locked in like any other week."