Auburn QB's wait nearly over after prophetic prediction

"If you watch the Alabama game, there are some third down runs and his touchdown run that are just huge plays that might go unnoticed, but you've got to consider them," said Johnson, the SEC's leading rusher. "I mean, he's a sneaky athlete, and he plays his heart out. I think that's what makes him so good."

In other words, Stidham is the quarterback Auburn coach Gus Malzahn has been looking for since Nick Marshall left in 2014. While Marshall was a dangerous runner who set up the passing game off zone read plays, Stidham is a passer who runs occasionally.

He has passed for 2,682 yards and 16 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Stidham has completed an SEC-best 68.5 per cent of his passes.

It didn't start off smoothly for a quarterback who spent last fall at a Texas junior college with no football program. He was sacked 11 times against Clemson in Game 2 and struggled in the LSU loss, too.

"Believe it or not, I actually felt pretty comfortable in the Clemson game, regardless of what happened that night," Stidham said. "Just kind of being back out there, being comfortable and that kind of thing, I actually felt like I was on the way to having success."

And so were the Tigers, the big hiccup at LSU notwithstanding.

Stidham has brought the deep ball that Auburn lacked the past two seasons, while also excelling at the short passing game under first-year offensive co-ordinator Chip Lindsey.

Malzahn said Stidham's ability to "make every throw" lets Lindsey open up the playbook and target whatever part of the field the defence leaves vulnerable.

The way Stidham performed on the big stage against Georgia and Alabama in the past three weeks was also a good sign.

"He's playing just comfortable football," Malzahn said. "There was some guys rushing the passer last week that are dynamic that were right around him and he was real relaxed and then he got rid of the football.

"He's a very, very talented young man now that he's running the football some. It's really opened up other things and he's playing at a high level at the quarterback position, which is what you've got to do. If you want a chance to win championships in our league, your quarterback has to play at a high level and he's done that so far. And he'll need to do that again Saturday."

If Stidham does, his postgame Tweet this time might as well be: Can't wait for the playoffs.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By John Zenor, The Associated Press