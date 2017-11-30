Texans-Titans Capsule

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (13), PASS (21)

TITANS Defence — OVERALL (17), RUSH (5), PASS (20)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —Texans have won six of seven in series. ... Texans coach Bill O'Brien is 6-1 against Titans. ... Texans have lost four of five overall. ... This is second straight road game for Texans. ... Texans scored franchise-high 57 points in last game with Titans and was highest-margin of victory in franchise history. But QB Deshaun Watson is out now with knee injury. ... Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins leads NFL with nine TD receptions. Hopkins ranks second in AFC with 1,004 yards receiving. He had seven catches for 125 yards last week. ... Texans WR Will Fuller had two TDs in last game with Titans. ... Houston DE Jadeveon Clowney ranks second in NFL with career-high 17 tackles for loss. Clowney has six sacks and 11 tackles for loss in past five games. ... Texans CB Andre Hal had two interceptions in last meeting. ... Titans have won five of past six overall. ... Titans QB Marcus Mariota ran for two TDs in last meeting. Mariota has thrown for 1,443 yards with 10 TDs and 104.8 passer rating in past five home games vs. AFC South teams. ... Tennessee RB Derrick Henry had 89 yards from scrimmage last week. ... Titans TE Delanie Walker had first TD catch of season last week. ... S Kevin Byard leads NFL with six interceptions. ... DE DaQuan Jones had two sacks last week. ... Fantasy Tip: Titans rookie WR Corey Davis still is looking for first NFL TD. He missed first game between these teams.

