Gophers linebacker latest to depart Minnesota program

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota redshirt sophomore linebacker Jaylen Waters is the latest to announce his departure from the team.

The native of Killeen, Texas, says he will transfer to another school. Waters had seven tackles in 10 games for the Gophers in 2017. He's the 13th scholarship player from the 2015 recruiting class to depart. Starting quarterback Demry Croft announced his decision to leave the program earlier this week.

Waters thanked former coach Jerry Kill and linebacker coach Mike Sherels and expressed his appreciation for new coach P.J. Fleck and his assistants.

By The Associated Press