AP source: NC State, Doeren agree to deal through 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State and Dave Doeren have agreed on a five-year deal after the coach had talked with Tennessee officials about the school's opening, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

Financial terms of the deal, which runs through the 2022 season, weren't immediately available and it is unclear if Doeren was formally offered the Tennessee job to replace fired coach Butch Jones.

N.C. State officials had said earlier this season they were working on an extension for Doeren.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because N.C. State hasn't publicly announced the agreement. School spokesman Fred Demarest did not return messages seeking comment.