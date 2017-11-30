Weddle on Lions-Ravens: 'Huge game for them and us'

Some things to know about the first meeting between the Lions and Ravens since 2013:

BUSINESS TRIP: Though he spent two memorable years as a Ravens assistant coach, Caldwell dismissed the notion that his return to Baltimore will be a nostalgic experience.

Been there, done that.

"We had a preseason game there last year," Caldwell said. "I have been back, so I have had a chance to kind of go through it, seeing a lot of different people and those kinds of things."

NO OFFENSE: The Ravens are in playoff position and striving for a third straight win despite carrying the league's 32nd-ranked passing game. Joe Flacco (nine TD passes, 11 INTs) has yet to have a 300-yard game.

The way Flacco sees it, his job description has changed because the defence is playing so well.

"You do what you have to do to win football games, especially in the second half when we get up on teams and our defence is turning the ball over," he said. "You get to a point in the game where it is like, 'All right, we have this game won unless we do something crazy.'"

COMING FROM BEHIND: The Lions have been outscored 73-30 in the first quarter this year. Last week marked the first time the Ravens won a game after falling behind.

Clearly, getting off to a fast start is important.

"Sometimes you get in a little bit of a rut . You got to battle your way out," Caldwell said. "We've just got to find a way to get ourselves where we're consistently good."

RUN OFF: Detroit has gone 63 straight games without a 100-yard rusher. The last time it happened was on Thanksgiving 2013, when Reggie Bush hit triple digits.

"If you win football games you hear less about all that kind of stuff, if you lose football games you hear more about it," Stafford said. "Everybody on our team is fighting tooth and nail to make every play a huge success, whether it's a run or a pass."

SHORT WEEK: The Ravens will be playing for the second time in seven days, while Detroit hasn't seen action since Thanksgiving.

"They get a little more rest, and that's the nice thing about a Thursday game," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "I'm sure that'll help them to some degree."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press