Hockey Canada names Channel One roster

CALGARY — Hockey Canada has released its 25-man roster for the upcoming Channel One Cup as it continues to evaluate potential players for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The majority of the 25 players on the roster have participated in at least one tournament this year with Canada's national men's team. Goaltender Barry Brust and forward Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau are making their first appearance with the team this season, while Matt Frattin was named to the roster for the Karjala Cup tournament but was unable to participate.

Two tournaments remain for general manager Sean Burke and head coach Willie Desjardins to consider their options for the Pyeongchang Olympics, which will be the first without NHL participation since 1994.

"We are feeling very positive about where we're at in the process," Burke said in a statement. "We're looking forward to the Channel One Cup and seeing how this group of players comes together at the tournament."