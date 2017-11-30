Bakambu brace helps Villarreal advance in Copa del Rey

MADRID — Forward Cedric Bakambu scored a goal in each half as Villarreal defeated third-division team Ponferradina 3-0 in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, advancing to the next round 3-1 on aggregate.

Villarreal was under pressure after a 1-0 first-leg loss in the tournament's Round of 32, but it took control of the game early in the second half at its Ceramica Stadium.

Villarreal was wary of an upset after seeing two top-flight teams — Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad — eliminated by third-division clubs on Wednesday.

Bakambu put Villarreal ahead in the 47th minute, and added a second goal in the 62nd. Carlos Bacca sealed victory in the 64th.