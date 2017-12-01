Wagner's 7-39 puts NZ in charge of 1st test vs. West Indies

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Neil Wagner was twice on a hat trick to take career-best figures of 7-39, helping New Zealand dismiss the West Indies for 134 and take control of the first cricket test on Friday.

The West Indies reached 59-0 before losing all 10 wickets for 75 runs in the face of Wagner's onslaught of accurate, short-pitched bowling. A last wicket partnership of 29 between Kemar Roach (14 not out) and Shannon Gabriel (10 made the collapse less severe.

New Zealand, playing its first test since March and its first against the West Indies in three years, was 85-2 at stumps with Jeet Raval 29 and Ross Taylor 12. It's command of the first day was undermined slightly by the loss of Tom Latham for 37 and captain Kane Willaimson, in a dry patch, for 1.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat at Basin Reserve, West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite (24) and Kieran Powell (42) looked completely comfortable in their 90 minute partnership for the first wicket of 59.

But Wagner removed Brathwaite with a bouncer for his first wicket, which was a prototype for most of the rest, and that began a collapse which was only broken by the lunch break before seven wickets fell in little more than an hour in the second session.

It was a very pleasing day," Wagner said. "It's funny, I struggled for rhythm at the start and didn't really feel comfortable and I had to work really hard to get something to click. Then it all started happening.

"We thought the wicket might do a bit more than it did. But that's the Basin, it can do that at times and I thought we adjusted quite well and bowled good areas and asked good questions of the guys at the top of the order."

The West Indies lost three wickets in the half hour before lunch and two more to successive deliveries from Wagner immediately after the break. That included Sunil Ambris who suffered the indignity of being out hit wicket for a golden duck to the first ball of his test career.

Wagner went on to dismiss West Indies captain Jason Holder for a first ball duck, one delivery after he had removed Roston Chase. He twice had the chance of a hattrick but wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich survived the first hattrick ball and Kemar Roach the second.

Trent Boult chipped in 2-36 — the wickets of Powell and Miguel Cummins — and Mitchell Santner effected the run out of Dowritch whose 18 was the best effort by a West Indies batsman after the openers.