Giants co-ordinators emotional talking about Manning

"Tuesday obviously was a very difficult day," Sullivan said. "Eleven years — worked closely with Eli as a member of this coaching staff, as a receiver coach, quarterback coach, the co-ordinator, and then these past few weeks being able to call the plays for him and so many experiences that we shared together. The highest of highs: a couple Super Bowl trophies. The lowest of lows, you know, I think you could certainly say this season has had its fair share of those.

"And everything in between and the thing is, through it all, he has been the ultimate professional," Sullivan added. "He personifies class and humility, toughness, competitiveness. I just have great respect for Eli Manning as both a player and as a man, and over that long period of time we developed quite a bond, a strong bond, and there's nothing that can take that away or break that bond."

Sullivan fended off questions whether he had a say in the decision to bench Manning. His goal this week is to get Smith and the offence ready for the Raiders.

As for Manning, Sullivan said this week has not changed him. He is working hard.

"His attitude has been one of being a good teammate and wanting to do everything he can to help the offence, help the other quarterbacks, help everybody get ready as best he can," Sullivan said.

Quinn said it has been weird not seeing Manning as the starter, and he said his unit takes some of the blame.

"I mean, you kind of feel like we haven't done enough to get him the field positon, you know?" Quinn said. "You kind of feel responsible. So, it's hard. He's a great leader and has done everything since I've been here, so he's really helped me out. So, it's tough."

By Tom Canavan, The Associated Press