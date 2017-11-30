England galvanized as a team ahead of 2nd test: Anderson

ADELAIDE, Australia — England paceman Jimmy Anderson says tensions between his team and Australia ahead of the second Ashes test have only helped strengthen the touring squad.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow head-butted Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft when the pair crossed paths at a Perth pub during England's first night on tour in Western Australia. But the story didn't break until late on the fourth day of the first test in Brisbane, after banter from the Australian fielders was picked up by a broadcaster via on-field microphones.

Both Bairstow and Bancroft have played down the incident, agreeing there was no malice in it. No disciplinary action was taken by England.

Some England players have been suspicious about how and when news of the head-butting incident went public, which was only after Australia got on top in the first test before cruising to a 10-wicket win.

"If anything, it will galvanize us as a group," Anderson said at the Adelaide Oval, venue for the first day-night test in Ashes history beginning Saturday. "We're all going to get behind Jonny, who is an important player in our team. If we need any more incentive to get back in the series, it will give us that."

Anderson has also accused Australia of concocting "a deliberate ploy to say things close to the stump (microphones) so it would be picked up by the media."

"It's kind of to be expected," Anderson said. "In an Ashes series there is always something that crops up and they waited until they were ahead in the game to do it. It's up to us to try to deal with that."

Australia swept England 5-0 the last time the Ashes was contested in Australia in 2013-14, rattling the touring batsmen with some fearsome fast bowling. The first test of this series was an even contest for the first three days, but Steve Smith's unbeaten 141 gave Australia the advantage and then his bowlers dismissed England for 195 in the second innings to set up a victory chase of just 170.

Australia batsman Peter Handscomb says the home team isn't getting ahead of itself after just won victory, particularly as England holds the Ashes after a 3-2 victory at home in 2015.

"We have had a good game in Brisbane but that's gone now," Handscomb said. "I suppose complacency can set in but that's something we are obviously going to not try and do. It's completely different conditions as well, being a day-night test, pink ball, but we have got to make sure we do things right by our own team and play our own game."