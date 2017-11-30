Mayfield is Big 12's top offensive player for 2nd time

IRVING, Texas — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is the Big 12's offensive player of the year for the second time in three years, and Sooners defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo shared the defensive honour with Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson.

Mayfield also was the Big 12's top offensive player in 2015. Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook got the honour last year.

The Big 12 awards announced Thursday were based on the votes of the league's 10 coaches, who couldn't pick their own players.

Second-year Iowa State coach Matt Campbell was tabbed the top coach. The Cyclones (7-5) will finish with their first winning season since 2009 and make their first bowl appearance since 2012. They had wins over No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 10 TCU, teams that meet in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday.