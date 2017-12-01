Photo op: Meninga brings evidence for Kangaroos defence

"It's definitely not on us. Nobody has given us a chance and that's completely fine," Burgess said. "We've got an unbelievable opportunity as a group to do something pretty special."

Burgess, who has played for South Sydney in the National Rugby League on either side of a stint playing rugby union for England, said losing O'Loughlin was "obviously a huge loss" but he was ready to fill the gap.

"It's a job I don't take lightly. I love being in this position," he said. "I don't think it gets much better than the World Cup final and it will be a special moment, although it's kind of bitter-sweet if I'm honest."

He'll be running out against Australia captain Cameron Smith, who has already won just about every available accolade in the game this year including an NRL premiership with Melbourne and international player of the year award.

The Australians have a settled combination, with the Melbourne Storm spine of Smith, fullback Billy Slater and halfback Cooper Cronk also working in tandem for the Kangaroos.

Smith and Slater were part of the team which lost the 2008 final in Brisbane to New Zealand, and are determined not to let that happen again.

"I can guarantee you Billy and I aren't looking at 2008 in terms of any sort of redemption," Smith said.

The defending champion Australians have only conceded 16 points in five games so far in the World Cup, and Smith said the Kangaroos' patterns or tactics wouldn't be changing much in the wake of Bennett's comments in the media about them slowing down the play of the ball.

"Every big game I've played and Wayne has been the opposition coach, something has made its way into the media," Smith said. "We haven't put any special emphasis on our tactics in defence. We've done what every other team has done in this tournament — we won't be changing that tomorrow."

By John Pye, The Associated Press