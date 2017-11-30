No. 3 Irish F Mikayla Vaughn out for season with torn ACL

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre will be without freshman forward Mikayla Vaughn for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL in her left knee.

Vaughn sustained the injury during practice on Tuesday, and missed the No. 3 Irish's 83-63 win at No. 22 Michigan the following night. The school announced the extent of her injury on Thursday.

Vaughn averaged 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 13.2 minutes in six games for the Irish (7-0), who play top-ranked UConn (6-0) at Hartford, Connecticut, on Sunday.

