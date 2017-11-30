Brown, Greenwell help No. 14 Duke hold off No. 8 Ohio State

DURHAM, N.C. — Lexie Brown and Rebecca Greenwell scored 19 points each to help No. 14 Duke beat No. 8 Ohio State 69-60 on Thursday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Erin Mathias had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (6-1), who won after giving up a 17-point lead in the second half.

Duke led 52-35 before Ohio State answered with a 22-5 run to tie the game early in the fourth quarter.

But Greenwell hit a driving layup to spark a 9-0 spurt by the Blue Devils, and Ohio State scored just three points in the final nine minutes.

Haley Gorecki scored 11 points for Duke, which won its eighth straight at home against ranked opponents.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points on 9-of-27 shooting to lead Ohio State (7-2). Linnae Harper added 12 points for the Buckeyes, who shot 32 per cent from the floor.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes play an entertaining style, and they showed their explosiveness in the second half. Their shot selection and defensive intensity after halftime were improved, and they will need to continue to make progress in those areas to make a deep run in March.

Duke: The Blue Devils showed how much potential they have, dominating a large portion of a matchup that would be fitting of a regional final. Aside from the drought in the third quarter, Duke played with poise on offence. The Blue Devils penetrated the paint with drives and interior passes while remaining opportunistic from 3-point range.

UP NEXT