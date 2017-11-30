Wright-Foreman, Gustys help Hofstra beat D-II Molloy 107-72

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Justin Wright-Foreman had 23 points and Rokas Gustys had his second-consecutive double-double to help Hofstra cruise to a 107-72 win over Division II Molloy on Thursday night.

Gustys finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds, Eli Pemberton scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-3 3-pointers, and Matija Radovic scored a career-high 16 for Hofstra (4-3).

Pemberton scored eight points, including the first five, during a 17-3 run to start the game. Molloy twice trimmed its deficit to nine points, the last coming on a 3-pointer by Curtis Jenkins before the Pride scored 13 — including eight by Wright-Jenkins — of the final 16 first-half points to take a 51-32 lead into the break and the Lions got no closer.

Nick Corbett led Molloy with 20 points and Jenkins added 17.