CCSU tops NC A&T 72-59 for fourth straight win

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Joe Hugley scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds to guide Central Connecticut State to a 72-59 win over North Carolina A&T on Thursday night.

Tyler Kohl finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Blue Devils (4-3), who picked up their fourth straight win. Mustafa Jones added 10 points and seven boards and the senior has scored in double figures in all seven games this season. Austin Nehls hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Japhet Kadji totalled 15 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (5-2), who were playing CCSU for the first time. Femi Olujobi added 14 points. NC A&T saw its five-game winning streak end. Even after the loss, the Aggies are 2-2 on the road this season after going 5-63 away from home in the previous four campaigns.

CCSU trailed until the midway point in the first half when a Nehls layup keyed a 10-0 run and the Blue Devils led 32-23 at halftime. The Aggies pulled within four points on two Amari Hamilton free throws midway through the second half, but Hugley's dunk sparked an 11-4 run and the Blue Devils led comfortably from there.