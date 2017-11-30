Neely's career night leads Oakland past Texas Southern 97-87

ROCHESTER, Mich. — Brailen Neely came off the bench to score 22 points and dish off 13 assists, both career highs, and Oakland held off Texas Southern 97-87 on Thursday night.

Martez Walker also scored 22, Nick Daniels had 21 to tie his career high and Jalen Hayes had 20 with 10 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (4-3).

Demontrae Jefferson scored 25 points, Donte Clark 24 and Trayvon Reed had 14 with 11 rebounds for the Tigers (0-7), who were playing their first non-Power 5 opponent of the season.

Clark and Reed split eight points for a Tiger run that cut a 13-point deficit to 81-76 with 4:04 to play. But from that point, the Grizzlies made 12 of 14 free throws, 9 of 10 in the final minute with Hayes going 6 for 6.