Tyson's 30 points help ECU beat UNC Wilmington 93-88 in OT

GREENVILLE, N.C. — B.J. Tyson scored nine of his career-high 30 points in overtime and Isaac Fleming finished with 21 points to help ECU beat UNC Wilmington 93-88 on Thursday night.

Freshman Shawn Williams had 15 points, Dimitri Spasojevic added 10 and Jabari Craig grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds for ECU.

Fleming made back-to-back layups before Tyson hit two free throws to give the Pirates (3-4) an 88-83 lead with 2:15 left. Devontae Cacok answered with a layup 13 seconds later, but Tyson weaved through the lane before kissing a left-handed scoop high off the glass and Williams hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it 91-85 with 30 seconds remaining and ECU held on from there.

Cacok had a career-high 35 points on 16-of-19 shooting with 12 rebounds — his fifth double-double of the season — for UNC Wilmington (2-4). Marcus Bryan scored 10 with 11 boards, both season highs.