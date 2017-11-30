Moose crush Monsters for 8th straight win

WINNIPEG — Mason Appleton had a goal and two assists as the Manitoba Moose crushed the Cleveland Monsters 7-1 on Thursday night for their eighth straight win in American Hockey League action.

Chase De Leo, Buddy Robinson, Michael Spacek, Peter Stoykewych, Julian Melchiori and Jack Roslovic supplied the rest of the offence for Manitoba (16-5-2), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Nic Petan tacked on three helpers.

Sam Vigneault replied for the Monsters (7-7-4).

Michael Hutchinson made 34 saves for the win. Brad Thiessen kicked out 11-of-16 shots in 36:18 before giving way to Matiss Kivlenieks, who made seven saves.