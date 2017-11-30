Portland halts 3-game skid, beats Multnomah 112-65

PORTLAND, Ore. — Franklin Porter and Josh McSwiggan had career nights as they combined for 39 points as Portland rolled over NAIA's Multnomah 112-65 to halt a three-game skid on Thursday night.

Porter was 9 of 14 from the field for a career-high 21 points with eight rebounds and McSwiggan dropped in six of 10 field goals for a career-best 18. McSwiggan was 3 of 5 from long range. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 17 points and Philipp Hartwich had his third double-double of the year with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Portland (3-4) trailed early but McSwiggan drilled a trey to start a 20-2 run and take a 29-11 lead at the 9:46 mark. The Pilots led 56-30 at the half.

Portland shot 60 per cent (47-78) from the floor. Multnomah launched 48 shots from distance but only connected on 12.