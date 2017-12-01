McCarty scores 15 to lead No. 2 Texas past Louisiana Tech

Louisville closed the first half with a 9-2 run to take a nine-point led at the break, and then had a 10-2 binge in the third quarter to extend their lead to 51-36. Indiana managed pull to 65-57 with a little more than four minutes left in the fourth, but that was as close as it got.

The Cardinals outscored the Hoosiers 54-30 in the paint.

No. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA 101, WESTERN CAROLINA 43

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored 29 points and Alexis Jennings had 19 as South Carolina bounced back from its first loss of the season with a resounding win over Western Carolina.

The Gamecocks (7-1) fell behind 2-0, then broke off a 17-0 run powered by the 6-foot-5 Wilson and 6-2 Jennings that put the game out of reach for the Catamounts (1-5) of the Southern Conference.

Wilson and Jennings combined to score the team's first eight points then never let up against their overmatched opponent. South Carolina was coming off a 92-85 loss to No. 3 Notre Dame in the finals of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Wilson made 13 of 19 shots and grabbed seven rebounds.

Lauren Laplant, Sherae Bonner and Nikki Johnson had eight points each to lead Western Carolina.

No. 14 DUKE 69, No. 8 OHIO STATE 60

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Lexie Brown and Rebecca Greenwell scored 19 points each to help Duke beat Ohio State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Erin Mathias had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (6-1), who won after giving up a 17-point lead in the second half.

Duke led 52-35 before Ohio State answered with a 22-5 run to tie the game early in the fourth quarter.

But Greenwell hit a driving layup to spark a 9-0 spurt by the Blue Devils, and Ohio State scored just three points in the final nine minutes.

Haley Gorecki scored 11 points for Duke, which won its eighth straight at home against ranked opponents.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points on 9-of-27 shooting to lead Ohio State (7-2). Linnae Harper added 12 points for the Buckeyes, who shot 32 per cent from the floor.

No. 9 BAYLOR 90, No. 20 KENTUCKY 63

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kristy Wallace scored 15 of her 20 points in the first half and Baylor held Kentucky without a field goal in the third quarter on the way to a win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Lady Bears outscored the Wildcats 23-6 in that decisive quarter, with Kentucky (6-1) missing all 13 of its shots from the floor while losing for the first time.

Wallace led six players in double figures for Lady Bears (6-1), who shot 54 per cent (35 for 65) from the floor and 53 per cent (9 for 17) on 3-pointers. The senior guard had plenty of help in the backcourt, with Alexis Morris scoring 15 points and Juicy Landrum 14.

Maci Morris had a game-high 22 points for Kentucky, which had four players in double figures and made 11-of-19 3-pointers (58 per cent). But the Wildcats shot only 32 per cent overall after making only 8 for 40 inside the arc.

No 12 TENNESSEE 77, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 34

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mercedes Russell had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Tennessee cruised past Central Arkansas.

The Lady Vols are off to just their second 7-0 start in Holly Warlick's six seasons as coach. Tennessee started 10-0 in 2013-14 and went on to finish 29-6 with a loss in the NCAA regional semifinals.

Tennessee held Central Arkansas (3-2) scoreless for the game's final 11 minutes, 4 seconds, and capitalized on its depth to outscore the Sugar Bears 17-0 in the fourth quarter even after emptying its bench. Central Arkansas scored just two points in the last 15:36 of the game.

Tennessee was playing its first game since going 3-0 in last week's Cancun Challenge, an event that included a 101-99 overtime squeaker over Marquette.

No. 19 MISSOURI 73, KANSAS STATE 59

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Amber Smith hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points and Missouri defeated Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Cierra Porter matched her season high with 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Tigers (6-1) in their first regular-season meeting against a former Big 12 rival.

Missouri made 10 of 21 3-pointers and shot 52 per cent (31 of 60) and held the Wildcats (5-2) to 39 per cent (24 of 62), including 5 of 19 behind the arc.

Missouri made seven 3-pointers and held K-State to 28 per cent shooting overall to take a 41-22 lead at the half. Smith scored seven-straight points in a 9-0 run in the first quarter and Jordan Chavis hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Smith had a basket during a late 7-0 run as Missouri upped its advantage to 22 points.

Kayla Goth had 17 points for the Wildcats and Peyton Williams scored 13 with nine boards.

No. 24 CALIFORNIA 87, SEATTLE 67

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Kristine Anigwe scored 25 points, C.J. West added a career-high 18 and California beat Seattle.

Anigwe had 12 points in the first quarter when the Golden Bears (4-2) made 9 of 16 shots to open a 25-10 lead.

The Redhawks (3-4) missed their first five shots and were 4 of 16 from the field. Anigwe had 21 points by the half on 10-for-12 shooting and Cal stretched the lead to 44-24.

West had 15 points in the second half as the Golden Bears continued to shoot well, finishing the second half at 59 per cent and the game at 56.

Alexis Montgomery had 16 of her 26 points in the second half for Seattle, which finished the game at 41 per cent despite making 10 of 15 shots in the fourth quarter, including 5 of 9 on 3-pointers. Jacinta Beckley added 15 points.

