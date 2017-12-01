US bobsledder Ryan Bailey hit with 2-year doping ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — U.S. bobsledder and former track Olympian Ryan Bailey has been given a two-year doping suspension by the Court of Arbitration for Sport for using a banned stimulant.

Bailey failed a doping test in January at a North American Cup competition in Park City, Utah. He was originally given a six-month ban starting in July, and then the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency took the case to CAS.

After a hearing, CAS increased the ban to two years.

Bailey was a strong candidate to make the U.S. team for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Bailey was on the team that won silver in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2012 London Games, a medal that was stripped after the doping conviction of relay teammate Tyson Gay.