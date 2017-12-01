IBSF lifts suspensions against 9 Russian sliders, officials

MUNICH — The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation has lifted the suspensions of nine Russian sliders and officials, which means they may rejoin the World Cup circuit when the season resumes next week in Germany.

Russian Bobsleigh Federation President Aleksandr Zubkov and skeleton racers Aleksandr Tretiakov and Elena Nikitina were suspended by the IBSF last week, after the International Olympic Committee banned them and stripped their medals from the 2014 Sochi Games because of involvement in a doping scandal.

The IBSF says the IOC will need to provide more details about its doping-related findings before the suspensions can be justified.

Zubkov, now retired, was a two-time Sochi gold medallist . Tretiakov won gold and Nikitina won bronze in Sochi, and were not permitted to slide at a World Cup in Canada last weekend.