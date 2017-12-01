Baltimore's Justin Tucker voted top kicker in AP rankings

Vinatieri, who turns 45 on Dec. 28 and is in his 12th season with Indianapolis after 10 years in New England, finished fourth in voting with 64 votes.

Pro Football Hall of Famer James Lofton called Vinatieri the "G.O.A.T." and Gostkowski the "G.O.A.T. Part II."

"No one is better in the clutch than Vinatieri, whose career could end in Canton," said AP's Josh Dubow, based in San Francisco. "He gets dinged a bit here because he doesn't handle kickoffs."

Zuerlein, nicknamed "Legatron," is having an excellent season and was selected NFC special teams player of the month in October and November.

"Strongest leg in the business," said AP's Arnie Stapleton, based in Denver.

Only Gostkowski, Zuerlein and Detroit's Matt Prater were named on all 11 ballots. Nineteen players received votes.

Dan Bailey of Dallas, the most accurate kicker in league history, finished fifth with 48 points. Bailey missed several games because of a groin injury. That hurt his ranking because he didn't appear on five ballots, but he also received three second-place votes.

"Barely behind Tucker, and like Tucker, as accurate as they come," Wilner said.

Prater, who has the record for longest field goal, was sixth in voting, one point behind Bailey. Prater kicked a 64-yard field goal in Denver in 2013 when he played for the Broncos.

"(Prater) has benefited from a kicking in a dome and at Mile High," said AP's Simmi Buttar, based in New York.

Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell, who kicked a 53-yarder to beat Green Bay as time expired last week, placed seventh with 32 points. He got a third-place vote from Fendrich.

"Despite kicking on one of the toughest fields in the league, he finds a way to get the job done," Buttar said.

Atlanta's Matt Bryant, who is 42, ranked eighth with 26 points. Kansas City rookie Harrison Butker and Buffalo's Stephen Hauschka rounded out the top 10.

