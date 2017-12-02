Not over yet: Ole Miss plans to appeal 2-year post-season ban

Vitter believes the 2018 post-season ban was excessive.

"It is simply not warranted and based on fundamental flaws in the NCAA case and how the investigation was conducted," Vitter said. "We will vigorously appeal the additional post-season ban. It's clearly an excessive punishment and we are outraged at the unfair characterization of our football program and university culture involving athletics."

Bjork added that citing a rules violations case from more than 30 years ago "is not applicable to our current case."

Former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze will be suspended for two conference games during the 2018 season if he's employed as a head coach at another school. The ruling said that Freeze promoted an atmosphere of rules compliance, but that he failed to monitor his staff.

"While my hope is to be a head coach again as soon as possible, this restriction does not limit, in any way, my ability to serve as an assistant coach," Freeze said in a statement released through his lawyer's office. "I want to thank everyone who stood by me, including my family, my friends, and the University of Mississippi."

Several former Ole Miss assistants and staff members received show-cause restrictions, which hinders their ability to work for schools in the NCAA.

The stiffest penalty was for former staff member David Saunders, who received an eight-year show cause for helping arrange fraudulent ACT scores.

The Rebels will also be on probation for three more years through November 30, 2020 and must pay a financial penalty of about $179,000. Ole Miss must also vacate wins that ineligible athletes participated in, which could take some time to sort out.

The complicated case consisted of 21 alleged violations, including 15 that were Level I, which the NCAA considers the most serious. The committee said it reviewed 53,000 pages of information related to the case.

Now that Ole Miss has a better idea of its punishment, it can begin the process of rebuilding the program. That won't be easy considering the looming post-season ban for the 2018 season. Bjork said it could be several months before the NCAA appeals process plays out.

Matt Luke was recently named Ole Miss' head coach after spending the past season as the interim. The 41-year-old led the Rebels to a respectable season, including an Egg Bowl win over rival Mississippi State last week.

Luke was named the interim coach in July after Freeze surprisingly resigned following a school investigation into his phone records that found what the school called personal misconduct. The school said the resignation was not in relation to the NCAA case.

