AP source: Boone picked by Yankees as next manager

Boone's career with New York was brief. He tore a knee ligament in a pickup basketball game during the 2003-04 off-season and was released by the Yankees, who replaced him by acquiring Alex Rodriguez.

Owner Hal Steinbrenner said last month a lack of managing and coaching experience was a concern but not an insurmountable hurdle.

Boone's grandfather, Ray, was a two-time All-Star infielder from 1948-60. His father, Bob, was a four-time All-Star catcher from 1972-90, then managed Kansas City from 1995-97 and Cincinnati from 2001-03.

"I've been going to the ballpark since I was 3 and 4 years old, and in a way managing the game from a very young age," Boone said. "And then growing up where my dad was in the big leagues from the time I was born to the time I was in a senior in high school and being around great teams, great players, I've kind of lived this game as a kid."

Boone had never interviewed previously for a manager opening. He had been at ESPN since his retirement as a player.

"I just feel like it's started to really pull at me," he said. "Especially the last few years, I find myself managing games all the time and thinking about strategies and how I would handle different situations."

His dad has worked for the Washington Nationals since December 2004 and currently is an assistant general manager.

"He definitely recognizes how much it's changed over the last couple years, five years, 10 years, to where — especially with analytics these days, it's a different job," Aaron Boone said. "There's a lot to consider and there's a lot of great information out there that is instilled into the game today. And it's I think now more than ever more of a partnership from front office to manager."

"We are an extension of the front office and a part of the front office," he added, "and how we gather information and get it in the hands of the players is a very important part of the job nowadays."

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Ronald Blum, The Associated Press