Idaho Vandals prepare to play final game as an FBS program

After adding some new programs a few years ago, the Sun Belt discovered it didn't need Idaho or New Mexico State any longer in order to host a conference championship game. The league told both schools that they would be ousted at the end of this season.

New Mexico State is pressing forward as an independent.

But Idaho decided to rejoin the Big Sky, which was already home to most of its other sports programs.

Idaho was a member of the Pacific Coast Conference, a major West Coast league, from 1922-1958. The Vandals then played as an independent until they joined the Big Sky Conference in the 1960s. What followed was a golden period of Idaho football. Led by coaches like Dennis Erickson, Keith Gilbertson and John L. Smith, the Vandals won nine Big Sky titles.

They decided to return to what was then called Division I-A in 1996, but have had only five winning seasons since.

Idaho first joined the Big West, did a stint in the Sun Belt and then was a member of the Western Athletic Conference until that league disintegrated in 2012. The Vandals spent 2013 as an independent, an experience that soured them on that prospect. They have spent the past four seasons back in the Sun Belt.

While this season has been a disappointment, Idaho won nine games in 2016 and qualified for a bowl game.

That was a rare bit of success. In two decades as an FBS program, Idaho qualified for a bowl only three times.

The Vandals averaged fewer than three wins per season as an FBS program, with eight 10-loss seasons. Crowds were sparse in the 16,000-seat Kibbiedome, a wooden stadium built in the shape of a Quonset hut. The losing felt worse because cross-state rival Boise State was enjoying huge success.

When the Sun Belt kicked the Vandals out, Idaho President Chuck Staben decided the two-decade experiment as an FBS program wasn't worth the effort.

"I know many passionate Vandals view football's place in the FBS as a mark of our institution's 'prestige' and 'relevance,'" Staben said in announcing the move last year.

"Success on the football field will complement UI's prestige and relevance," Staben said. "We will be successful in the Big Sky Conference."

Spear said the change was disappointing for the coaches and players. "However, you don't get anywhere dwelling on the past," he said.

By Nicholas K. Geranios, The Associated Press