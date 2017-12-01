Left-hander Dario Alvarez, Cubs agree to 1-year contract

CHICAGO — Left-hander Dario Alvarez and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a one-year contract.

The 28-year-old Dominican was 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA in 20 relief appearances with the Texas Rangers last season, striking out 17 in 16 1/3 innings.

Alvarez is 6-1 with a 5.06 ERA in 56 relief outings for the New York Mets (2014-15), Atlanta (2016) and Texas (2016-17).

___