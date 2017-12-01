2018 WORLD CUP: Guide to the teams in Group D

The city of Moscow alone outnumbers Iceland's entire population 40 times over, but this is a team of giant-killers.

Last year's run to the Euro 2016 quarterfinals, knocking out England on a memorable night in Nice, showed the talent and determination in Iceland's team. Qualifying for the World Cup ahead of Croatia and Ukraine proved last year wasn't a one-off.

Expecting more success in Russia might be optimistic, but with Iceland's passionate fans and their "thunderclap" chant, nothing can be ruled out.

KEY PLAYER: Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) — Gylfi Sigurdsson may be the main attacking threat, but bearded captain Gunnarsson inspires a gritty team.

COACH: Heimir Hallgrimsson — Not many teams are coached by a dentist, but Iceland isn't most teams. Took sole charge after co-coach Lars Lagerback left last year.

CROATIA

Croatia had to squeeze through the playoffs for the second straight World Cup despite having at its disposal a generation of players capable of making the difference. Led by playmaker Luka Modric alongside Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Rakitic and Ivan Perisic, Croatia is on paper a tough team to beat.

It needs the players to replicate their club form on the international stage at a major tournament.

KEY PLAYER: Modric (Real Madrid) — Croatia looks at Modric, its undisputable leader in hopes to emulate the third-place finish at the 1998 World Cup.

COACH: Zlatko Dalic — Took charge of a critical situation with one game remaining in the qualifying. Presided over a victory over Ukraine 2-0, then Croatia overcame Greece in the playoffs.

NIGERIA

The first team from Africa to qualify, and convincingly.

Won a group that contained current African champion Cameroon, former champion Zambia, and Algeria. A 4-0 victory over Cameroon 4-0 emphasized when they get it right the Super Eagles can be a handful for any side. Argentina found that out in November when Nigeria came back from 2-0 down to win their friendly game in Russia 4-2.

Nigeria has qualified for five of the last six World Cups.

KEY PLAYER: John Obi Mikel (Tianjin Teda, China) — While Nigeria has attacking talent aplenty with Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Moses, captain Mikel has provided crucial stability in central midfield.

COACH: Gernot Rohr — Like Mikel, Rohr has been a calming influence for Nigeria, which has changed coaches eight times since the last World Cup in Brazil.

